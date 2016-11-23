Audrey Lopez wins the Lancaster Story Slam Grand Slam

In this issue’s cover story on Lancaster Story Slam, I wrote about how the kinds of stories that are often shared on the stage during Story Slam can have the power to create a personal connection between the audience and the storytellers. And the storytellers can often put a face to bigger issues in the way that newspaper and TV news stories sometimes can’t.

The theme of last night’s Grand Slam events was “Rise Above” and as Audrey Lopez said soon after she stepped up to the mic last night, “When I found out that the theme to this Grand Slam was ‘Rise Above’ I freaked out a little, because I wasn’t quite sure how I was going to fit my entire life story in under five minutes.”

Lopez won last night’s Grand Slam event with her emotional story about overcoming unfair and ignorant stereotypes against undocumented immigrants while attending a college party. It’s an important story. Especially in the current political climate. “Starting January 20, my future here will be the most uncertain it has ever been in the 15 years that I’ve lived here,” said Lopez. “But truly it is my greatest belief that we can overcome if only we rise above together…”

Listen to Lopez’ story here.

Look out for the 2017 Story Slam themes on lancasterstoryslam.com and be ready to share a story of your own on Jan. 24.

Listen to story slammer Matthew Kabik tell an impromptu story about getting a flat tire on our podcast.