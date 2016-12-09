Arcade Lancaster to host LØRE and Jake McKelvie & the Countertops

On:
0

Our pals at Arcade Lancaster have been slinging games and waffles for a full month now. Adding to the ever-expanding list of things they do, they’ll be hosting their first show on the arcade side this Saturday night, Dec. 10, with Lancaster’s LØRE and the appropriately game-titled Jake McKelvie & the Countertops from Massachusetts.

As of this post, LØRE doesn’t have any recorded music yet, so this might be your first chance to get a new favorite band right at the beginning. You haven’t lived until you’ve zoned out to dreamy psychedelic music while lost in a game of Ms. Pac Man.

The show is free and music starts at 8 p.m.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Lancaster, Music, Music – Lancaster
Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

Archive @ loomingdoom
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *