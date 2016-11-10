Arcade Lancaster to host 'Flash Back Friday' party with DJ Salinger

In its first week of existence, Arcade Lancaster has been a welcome addition to the growing number of great places to hang out in Lancaster city. Along with giving Dough Head waffles a home not located on wheels, they’ve been giving free tokens out with happy hour drinks and slowly adding to the dozens of games already available to play.

Tomorrow, Nov. 10, they’ll be adding to the list of awesome by hosting the inaugural “Flash Back Friday” dance party. Hosted by DJ Salinger (how does he have the time?) and a cavalcade of his DJ friends, they’ll be playing jams and lesser-known grooves from the 80’s and 90’s as you play games from the same period. And hey, if your hands get tired, you could just get up and dance. The fun starts at 10:30 p.m. and goes to the wee hours of 2 a.m. Here’s to hoping they at least sneak in “Pac-Man Fever” or “Do the Donkey Kong.”