Arcade Lancaster set to open on Friday

After months of anticipation, the day has almost arrived: Arcade Lancaster will be officially opening its doors on Friday, Nov. 4. Sure, those doors were technically already open since the Arcade is housed within the Lizard Lounge, but the space has slowly transformed over the last few weeks to something entirely different. Pinball machines and arcade cabinets line the walls while plush couches litter the floor in front of select console areas. And yes, this writer took a slight break from the Monday comedy open mic to play a little “Super Mario 64” at the bar, which is a novelty that will be tough to tire from.

The party officially starts at 5 p.m. with D.J. Salinger overseeing the procedings. Food, prizes and beer await until the wee hours of 2 a.m. However, you might want to limit the strain of your hands; after all, Arcade Lancaster will be open every day and carpel tunnel can sneak up on ya quick. For more information about the opening, check out Arcade Lancaster’s Facebook page here.