Arcade Lancaster hosting Super Smash Bros. tourneys tonight

In 1999, for better or worse, competitive gaming was changed forever. It changed, specifically, when this commercial hit the airwaves.

Ah, precious memories. Super Smash Bros. hit the N64 and blossomed into one of the most beloved video game series of the 21st century. Even after three sequels, there are still yearly tournaments with more rules than you can imagine taking place all over the world. Now Arcade Lancaster is getting in on the action.

After a soft start last Thursday, tonight marks the first *official* night of fun tournament play. Tournaments for Smash 64, Melee and the new Wii U version will be in effect, with winners receiving a free drink and an Arcade Lancaster prize pack. Whether you’re a no0b or a neighborhood hero, there’s a spot for you.

Practices begin at 7 p.m. and you can find out more info here. And yes, the event is BYOC (bring your own controller) if you so choose.