Annie Bailey's and Tito's Vodka have treats for you and your dog

Need a little bit of the old hair of the dog? How about having a drink that benefits your furry friends? Annie Bailey’s and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are pairing up to raise a few bones to benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA and place pups into homes for the holidays.

Order one of Annie Bailey’s specialty cocktails and text “VodkaDog” to 55678 to donate to the PSPCA. Visit vodkafordogpeople.com to purchase dog toys, leashes and more items that all benefit the cause for the paws.

Check out Annie Bailey’s specialty Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails and drink up, you booze hounds!

The Atryu

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, house-made cherry bitters, hot chocolate mix. Topped with hot water.

The Betty & Bodhi

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. Germain, pear syrup, fresh lemon juice, honey. Topped with seltzer.

The Maley & Dexter

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Canyon Road Pinot Noir, cranberry juice, apple juice, fresh lemon juice. Topped with seltzer.

The Molly

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, mixed berry syrup, mulling spices, cranberries. Topped with hot water.