We’ve compiled a big list of New Year’s Eve festivities taking place throughout Lancaster, but we both know that there’s only one thing worth watching fall slowly to the ground. Bundle up and head to Binns Park, 100 block of North Queen St. in downtown Lancaster from 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 for a free New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a concert by Andy Mowatt’s Steely Jam, the lowering of the glorious Red Rose and fireworks at midnight.