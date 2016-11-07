AmVets Post 19 hosts diabetes benefit Friday

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Northside Cosmopolitan Club is doing their part to fight the disease with a benefit dance at AmVets Post 19 (715 Fairview Ave.) from 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The event also includes a raffle featuring gift cards for Federal Taphouse, Annie Bailey’s and more, plus live music by Syrplus (featuring one of Tom Young’s final appearances with the band) and a cash bar. Non-alcoholic drinks and food provided by Domino’s Pizza, Bruno’s Subs and Lancaster Dispensing Co. are included with admission.

Tickets are $15 or two for $25. Call 717.392.1051 for more information.