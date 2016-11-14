AMT announces additions to 2017 concert lineup including Amos Lee

American Music Theatre announced today three additions to their 2017 concert lineup including soulful folk artist Amos Lee on March 17. Lee’s 2011 album “Mission Bell” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Philadelphia native’s latest album, the gospel-influenced “Spirit” was released on August 16.

Check out the title track:

Other concerts announced by AMT today include country singer-songwriter Tyler Farr on January 19 and Christian rockers Switchfoot and Reliant K on February 17. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9 a.m. on November 18 at amtshows.com.