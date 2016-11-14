AMT announces additions to 2017 concert lineup including Amos Lee

On:
0

American Music Theatre announced today three additions to their 2017 concert lineup including soulful folk artist Amos Lee on March 17. Lee’s 2011 album “Mission Bell” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Philadelphia native’s latest album, the gospel-influenced “Spirit” was released on August 16.

Check out the title track:

Other concerts announced by AMT today include country singer-songwriter Tyler Farr on January 19 and Christian rockers Switchfoot and Reliant K on February 17. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9 a.m. on November 18 at amtshows.com.

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Music – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *