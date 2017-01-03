Alton Brown names Ma(i)son 'Restaurant of the Year'

Since 1998 and the premiere of the long-running “Good Eats,” Alton Brown has been a loud voice in the world of pop-culture cooking. Along with “Good Eats,” Brown has been featured on competitive cooking shows like “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America.”

Brown has not been a stranger, visiting both Luca and Ma(i)son earlier in December both last month and a year prior. As a show of how much Brown enjoys Lancaster, he recently named Ma(i)son as his favorite restaurant of the year. Admittedly, the designation was shared with 167 Raw in Charleston, SC, but in our heart of hearts, we’re number one! We’re number one!

Elsewhere on the list, various coffee establishments across the country received “best of” designations, as well as cauliflower being names the year’s best ingredient in what was sure to be a tough competition. Check out the rest of Brown’s favorite food things of the year here.

Also, here’s an interview we did with Brown in 2014 for your perusal.