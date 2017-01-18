Alt Adult Night returns to the Chameleon Club

In the months since the last Alt Adult Night occurred in the Lizard Lounge, the “alt” tag has come to stand for a lot of other things. However, it seems like the only thing that links that particular group and the returning night of dancing and merrymaking to alternative rock music is the presence of slick haircuts.

The other big change since the last dance party is the sweet addition of Arcade Lancaster to the fray. So while The Smiths’ “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” or Jimmy Eat World’s “Pain” blasts on one side of the room, you can mope to the underrated “Aladdin” game for the SNES. Requests are encouraged, though obviously, there are guidelines.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and there’s no cover, so save your quarters for drinks and “Galaga.” Check out a few alt-suggestions below.

