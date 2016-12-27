Our favorite albums of 2016

Ah. 2016. It’s been a year of calamity and awfulness, which, luckily, are the perfect conditions for amazing music, and we’ve been listening all year.

Here’s a roundup of our favorite albums of the year, in no particular order. Enjoy the playlist we made accordingly here.

What was your favorite album?

Blond – Frank Ocean

For a guy that very rarely uses social media, Frank Ocean knows how to gauge his faithful fans. Keeping everyone waiting nearly to the point of self-parody, Ocean released two albums in a weekend and disappeared once more, letting listeners form their own opinions without the typical hallmarks of an anticipated album cycle. It’s possible that the whole point was to smash the album cycle concept, which he did in spectacular fashion by potentially hoodwinking Def Jam and releasing “Blond” himself.

After months spent with the album, it’s still just as ethereal was when it was released in the summer. “Nikes” still begins the album hesitantly before the crushing melancholy of “Ivy” and breezy groove in “Pink+White.” “Nights” is still the olive branch to “Channel Orange” stans who weren’t ready for an album that mostly lacked drums. And c’mon, outside of Chance the Rapper’s HoF opening verse on “ultralight Beam,” was there any more impactful verse this year than Andre 3000’s “Solo (Reprise”) cameo? There’s a good chance we won’t hear from Ocean by the end of this decade, which gives us all the more time to appreciate his art for a long time. –Kevin Stairiker

The Life of Pablo – Kanye West

When I reach the end of my days on this planet, I’d like to think that I’ll have only gone to one album release in a Harrisburg movie theater. On the day “The Life of Pablo” came out, I drove to Harrisburg to watch the proceedings unfold on the big screen as Kanye plugged the Madison Square Garden aux cord into his laptop so that “The Life of Pablo” could be premiered amidst stone-faced models on daises. It was and is still strange. But for all the breakdowns, album edits, dead mom video games, Beatle collaborations, tour announcements, tour cancellations, terrible tweets, Taylor Swift nonsense and more, this is an objectively great album. Sort of like a Kanye West greatest hits album made up entirely of new songs, this is Kanye representing nearly every musical shape he’s taken in his career. The playfulness of “College Dropout,” the icy demeanor of “808s & Heartbreak,” even the off-his-Lexapro combativeness of “Yeezus” is all on full display in one tidy package. However, this is not an album for the faint of heart, as the needless trolling of Kanye is guaranteed to throw off casual fans. But then again, I don’t think this album is for the casual fan of Kanye, if such a thing even exists anymore. At this point, he’s such a polarizing figure that the only comparison to make is a depressing one, so just crank “Real Friends” and “30 Hours” and brood. –KS

Lemonade – Beyonce

Beyonce made sure you won’t ever drink lemonade again without feeling an extra sour taste in your mouth with the release of her latest album. “Lemonade,” breaking records and causing a ruckus, revolves around the theme of infidelity. This album is everything I didn’t know I wanted from Beyonce; an angry, swearing, empowering and beautifully-produced journey which goes through all the stages of grief, and manages to unapologetically lend a couple African American anthems with “Formation” and “Freedom.” – Blayne Waterloo

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Fans of Chance the Rapper’s first mixtape “10 Days” reacted to his second, “Acid Rap,” for what it was: a distinct moment in an up and comer’s career. Chance felt famous after “Acid Rap,” but he truly became adored after “Coloring Book” dropped. And for good reason. Featuring blockbuster stars (Kanye West, Lil’ Wayne, Justin Bieber) next to ascending rappers (Noname, D.R.A.M., Lil’ Yachty), Chance proved himself as a great unifier. Some were bogged down by the amount of overtly religious content on the mixtape, but at this point, Chance’s infectious giddiness makes any song that he’s featured on a must-listen. –KS

Blackstar – David Bowie

It’s still so weird, right? It still feels like Bowie just left, or maybe more likely, is still here. By now, the story is legendary: Bowie released “Blackstar,” and then two days later, he’s dead. It’s very easy to value and get distracted by the narrative as opposed to thinking about the music in a vacuum, but there’s no reason they can’t stay intrinsically tied. Death pervades the album like a dark cloud, but I imagine Bowie like he’s shown in the video for the title track: still dancing, pouting, being an effervescent rock star as close to the end as possible. Always pushing forward, the album has sounds indebted to the likes of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, but in the end, he was always himself foremost. “I Can’t Give Everything Away” is the song of 2016 only because it felt disturbingly appropriate. –KS

A Moon Shaped Pool – Radiohead

Back in May, I wrote a mostly-facetious non-review of “A Moon Shaped Pool.” Much smarter minds than I could probably deduce why, but for whatever reason, the album hasn’t lingered in my playlists nearly as long as I thought they would. Whether it be the relatively cobbled together aspects of the album or the reused songs, something about “A Moon Shaped Pool” seems like it was made especially for Radiohead superfans, which isn’t a bad thing. Songs like “Ful Stop,” Daydreaming” and “True Love Waits” are some of the band’s best work, though. –KS

We Got it From Here, Thank you for Your Service – A Tribe Called Quest

True to form, even in death, A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg took a backseat to some of music’s bigger losses this year. However, the five foot assassin’s appearance on Tribe’s surprise final album sounds far and away the most alive-sounding on his swan song. Everyone does, even Jarobi, who hasn’t been featured on a Tribe album since the first Bush was in the White House. Not just a historical document, Tribe sounds as vital as ever. The only negative aspect is that it didn’t come sooner. –KS

22, A Million – Bon Iver

Somehow Bon Iver’s style of glitchy, soul, folk, slow jamz are a perfect combination. “22, A Million,” released in September on Jagjaguwar continues the evolution of Justin Vernon’s musical development. On “715 (Creeks)” Vernon gleefully abuses the autotuner to perfection. – Mike Andrelczyk

Post Pop Depression – Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop could’ve just put “Gardenia” on this record 10 times in a row and I’d still rate it among the best of the year. In a year that saw the loss of so many music legends, it’s great to see the nearly septuagenarian Pop still releasing great music that pushes boundaries. Co-written with Josh Homme of the Queens of the Stone Age, “Post Pop Depression” features fresh sounds that span the pop world from krautrock to disco and all with the eternally shirtless Iggy Pop’s exceptional lyrics. – MA

Teens of Denial – Car Seat Headrest

In recent years, it seems harder and harder for traditional “rock” bands to breakthrough the (rock?) ceiling to get heard. There’s probably a tree-sized pile of thinkpieces on the supposed death of rock music as a popular art form, but every year, there’s always two or three that get noticed. Car Seat Headrest hit the popular consciousness this year after nearly a dozen self-released albums on Bandcamp. “Teens of Denial” is long – over 70 minutes – but there’s so much meat on the songs that it will breeze by. –KS

Human Performance – Parquet Courts

Parquet Courts’ fifth album may be their best one yet. “Human Performance” finds the band perfecting their particular brand of poppy psychedelic garage rock. A separate album of alternate takes and remixes “Performing Human” gives another angle to the songs. Parquet Courts’ latest effort spans funk, spaghetti western-style guitar rock, new wave and more. The track “Outside” clocks in under two minutes, but you’ll probably listen to it at least 10 times. – MA

Atrocity Exhibition – Danny Brown

Kendrick Lamar may still hold the crown for most hip hop heads, but there’s a whole subsect of rap stans that had been in waiting for a new Danny Brown album for three years. After a treasured appearance on the new Avalanches record, Brown is back with “Atrocity Exhibition.” Fans of Brown know that his spastic style over even crazier beats is a recipe for success. The two preview tracks, “When It Rain” and “Pneumonia,” promised a Danny Brown just as lovable and wild as before, but with a new focus on making the most artfully-tinged hip-hop around. And wouldn’t you know it? Kendrick makes an appearance, too. –KS

Malibu – Anderson. Paak

Sometimes albums that come out earlier in the year get overlooked, but Anderson .Paak’s “Malibu” is not easily forgotten. Released in January, “Mailbu” is features laid back West Coast vibes for Anderson .Paak to flow over. 2016 was truly Anderson .Paak’s year with high-profile guest spots and an excellent collaboration as NxWorries with Knxwledge. – MA

Painting With – Animal Collective

I almost had a seizure watching the video to “Floridada” and it was totally worth it. Animal Collective’s “Painting With” is the most summertime album to ever be released in February. It’s a perfect collection of psychedelic pop with avant-garde sounds and beautiful harmonies reminiscent of the Beach Boys, but on even more acid than they were on during the recording on “Pet Sounds.” Last month, Animal Collective announced some 2017 tour dates, as of now, the closest they are coming to Lancaster is D.C. and Brooklyn, but it’s worth the trip. – MA

Skeleton Tree-Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

The Colour in Everything-James Blake

Cardinal-Pinegrove

Wriggling-Abi Reimold

Emotions and Math – Margaret Glaspy

On your way to keying your ex’s car, blare Glaspy’s album, because it’s the female angst 2016 needed and will make anyone bob their head with a badass grimace. Just try to get through “Emotions and Math” and “You and I” without wanting to TP a stranger’s house. – BW

My Woman – Angel Olsen

Refusing to be pigeonholed as a sad folkie, Angel Olsen continues to progress forward. “My Woman” howls and cries and struts and shreds, but the powerful songwriting that she perfected on “”Burn Your Fire For No Witness” shines. “Shut Up Kiss Me” and “Intern” are still near-daily jams. -KS

You Want it Darker – Leonard Cohen

Like David Bowie, Leonard Cohen knew his 14th studio album would probably be his last and he let everyone else know that he was ready to depart the Earth with his lyrics. Cohen’s vocals are at their richest and his lyrics the most poignant. Delivered with his signature growl, songs such as “Treaty,” “Leaving the Table,” “If I Didn’t Have Your Love” and the title track represent some of Cohen’s best work. In a year that saw the loss of so many iconic musicians, Cohen is right at the top of that list. R.I.P. Leonard Cohen. – MA

Anti-Rihanna

Though I’m not a full-fledged member of the #Navy, “Anti” fully made me a Rihanna believer. Instead of delivering on the gargantuan singles she’s usually known for, Rihanna crafted a full album of bangers with nary a blight in sight. Not every song is a single, per se, but it doesn’t feel like any song is wasted. “Work” is probably the single of the year, and “Needed Me” is one of her best yet. –KS

Big Baby Dram-D.R.A.M.

The happiest rap project this side of “Coloring Book,” the smiling face you see on the album cover is just as happy in songs like “Cash Machine” and Cute.” Come for the summer hit “Broccoli,” stay for D.R.A.M. cooing to Erykah Badu seductively asking for her Wi-Fi password. –KS

Schmilco – Wilco

If you’re looking for a fun, relaxing album good for road trips and nostalgia, Wilco’s latest is exactly what you’re looking for. A thoughtful, contemplative album, “Schmilco” is, in my opinion, one of Wilco’s best. – BW

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Between “Cranes in the Sky,” “Don’t Touch My Hair” and the brilliant interviews with African American celebrities and personalities, “A Seat at the Table” stands out as one of the defining albums of 2016. Following the African American experience, speaking out against injustice and prejudices, Solange’s album will stand out as not only her best album, but also as an historical document. – BW

Yes Lawd! – NxWorries

Released in October on Stones Throw Records, NxWorries is Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge. If you’re not familiar with Knxwledge, you may know him from his production work on the Kendrick Lamar track “Momma” from “To Pimp a Butterfly” and Anderson .Pakk is having a great year with another album (“Malibu”) on this list. With Knxwledge’s hazy beats and .Paak’s silky smooth vocals and distinct flow it’s a #winner for NxWorries. – MA

Mangy Love – Cass McCombs

Cass McCombs’ – the enigmatic singer-songwriter, artist and, of course, designer of the Die Sect font, which you can download here – latest album, “Mangy Love,” was released on Anti Records on Aug. 26. Mccombs’ songs draw from soul, folk, indie rock and psychedelic influences with seemingly stream-of-conscious, offbeat lyrics that mix dark humor with hippie Zen koans and often question what it is to be human. – MA

Day of the Dead (Grateful Dead tribute) – The National & more

Usually tribute albums don’t make anyone’s “best of” lists, but this massive 59-track heady tribute to the Grateful Dead curated by members of The National and featuring indie rock superstars such as Kurt Vile, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Courtney Barnett, Angel Olsen, Hiss Golden Messenger, of course The National and many, many others, gets my vote. It’s actually pretty impressive to fit close to 60 Grateful Dead songs in five hours, since it would’ve been fairly easy to jam out “Dark Star” for a whole hour. And “Dark Star” does appear. Twice. Alongside other Dead gems, such as classics “Terrapin Station,” “Truckin’,” “Shakedown Street,” “Touch of Grey” and “Friend of the Devil” which fit beside obscure tracks such as “Cream Puff War,” What’s Become of the Baby” and “Till the Morning Comes.” The Grateful Dead’s music was based on evolution and “Day of the Dead” proves these songs are very much alive and well. – MA

Joanne – Lady Gaga

It’s hard to put into words the emotions and magic packed into Lady Gaga’s latest album, “Joanne,” named for her late aunt, and heavily laced with country music inspiration. As someone who normally isn’t a fan of Gaga’s music, “Joanne” hits me as something completely different from what she’s done in the past, while still clearly Lady Gaga through and through. Does that make sense? – BW

Velvet Portraits – Terrance Martin

LA-based musician and producer Terrance Martin – the guy behind some of Kendrick Lamar’s best work – released his own album this year. “Velvet Portraits” takes a sunny cruises in an old Cadillac through jazz, West Coast G-Funk, soul, gospel, hip-hop with an all-star lineup of guests. – MA

Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones

Thanks to a virgin sacrifice made in the early ’60s, The Stones are still churning out music. While the band has always veered to the country/blues side of music, “Blue & Lonesome” sticks strictly to those genres. While some may argue this album is long overdue, it seems that time has only seasoned its sound. Have a listen to “Just Your Fool” and “Ride ‘Em On Down.” – BW

Midwest Farmer’s Daughter – Margo Price

Part of me heard some curmudgeonly, millennial-hating country fans groaning about “country music isn’t what it used to me,” while listening to Margo Price’s album, and how they need to give this a listen. Tracks like “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle)” and “Tennessee Song” exemplify the nostalgia that country’s been craving. – BW

The Deaner Album – Dean Ween

In case you don’t know this by now, Ween is the greatest band of all time. Together, Dean and Gene Ween have penned some of the best songs known to man; classics like “Touch My Tooter,” “Pumpin’ 4 the Man,” “Nicole,” “I Play it off Legit,” “Pollo Asada,” “Happy Colored Marbles,” – all canonical songs in the American songbook. Separately, the Ween bros have created some amazing solo material. In my opinion, Aaron Freeman’s (Gene Ween) 2014 album “Freeman” features some of his most honest and tender (while still completely weird) songs. This year, Dean Ween released his first solo album, the appropriately titled “The Deaner Album” on Oct. 21. He offered up this gem, which in true Ween fashion, lyrically lampoons a range of different subjects while showing off Deaner’s superior shredding abilities. Word is Deaner already has enough material to put out another album. There’s a brown, brown future ahead for Ween fans. – MA

Music of Morocco – recorded by Paul Bowles

Though recorded from July-December of 1959, the Moroccan field recordings made by writer, composer and dedicated ethnomusicologist, Paul Bowles were only released this year as a massive beautifully packaged four-disc set which includes a 120-page booklet featuring field notes by Bowles.

“Music of Morocco” is divided into four discs and the music is further divided by region: the Highlands and the Lowlands. There are 30 tracks in all. Check out the first disc below and read Bowles’ “Journey Through Morocco” about his travels while making these recordings and his brilliant short story “In the Red Room” while you listen. – MA

Big Boat – Phish

Phish’s 13th studio album “Big Boat” showcases the band’s ability to work in any genre and call it their own. “Big Boat” features songs by each member ranging from soulful rockers complete with horns (“Breath and Burning” and “Tide Turns”) to Phish-style funk (“No Men in No Man’s Land”) to Page McConnell’s LCD Soundsystem-like synth pop track “I Always Wanted it This Way,” which breaks new ground for the band that’s been rolling for more than 30 years. “Big Boat” closes with the 13+ minute opus “Petrichor.” For a band known more for its wild improvisational live show and less for its deep lyrical content “Big Boat” gives fans a peek into the band’s emotional space with ballads like Trey Anastasio’s “Miss You.” And, just for the hippies, Phish made sure the track “Blaze On” clocks in at a heady 4:20. – MA

Love Letter for Fire – Sam Beam & Jesca Hoop

In their first collaborative album, Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam and the magical folk fairy Jesca Hoop come together with their lyrical genius. Tracks to love include “Chalk it Up to Chi,” “Kiss Me Quick” and “We Two Are a Moon.” – BW

Modern Country – William Tyler

On “Modern Country” instrumental guitarist William Tyler creates richly textured, yet ethereal, melodies, and backed by Wilco drummer Glen Kotche and Megafaun’s Phil Cook, he is truly able weave some of his most gorgeous guitar playing on this instrumental album.

In a trailer for “Modern Country,” Tyler comments that he wrote the album after two years of criss-crossing the country while touring solo. The album is both a tribute to Tyler’s love of the “vast and jarring expanse of America” and the imminent fall from glory of any world power. “We stand at the precipice of the decline of an empire,” he says. The songs on “Modern Country” act as both a beautiful odes and a dirges to the nation. – MA

Noname – Telefone

Body Wash – Mndsgn

Released in September on Stones Throw, LA-based beatmaker and producer Mndsgn’s “Body Wash” is a long bass-heavy bubble bath of beats for your brain. Mndsgn adds some spacey ’80s funk and soulful R&B to the mix. Soap up and vibe out. – MA

Other favorites:

Skeleton Tree-Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth-Sturgill Simpson

Telefone-Noname

untitled. unmastered.-Kendrick Lamar

Starboy-The Weeknd

Hardwired … to Self-Destruct-Metallica

Black America Again-Common

Eternally Even-Jim James

Awaken, My Love!-Childish Gambino

Run the Jewels III-Run the Jewels

Listen to our Spotify playlist featuring songs from our favorite albums of 2016.