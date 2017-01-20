Black Gryphon benefit concert

Every time we’ve visited Elizabethtown’s Black Gryphon we were impressed by just how much the bar and kitchen seemed to be consistently serving up that fire. Unfortunately, the bar suffered an actual fire just a week before Christmas. Support the restaurant and its employees by attending a night of live music featuring Corty Byron and other local musicians, plus a silent auction, food and drink and more from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Railroad House Inn (280 W. Front St.) in Marietta. Guests will also enjoy Prohibition-era cocktails by the Black Gryphon’s own Dave Jones and Toeny Morgan and rare beers from Black Gryphon’s cellar. All proceeds benefit the Black Gryphon employee fund.

According to Facebook posts the bar and restaurant is aiming to reopen in the spring.