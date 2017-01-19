The Willie Marble Xperience wants to make houses of blues

The Willie Marble Xperience is known for their feel-good soulful sound, but it’s not just the music that creates that warm fuzzy feeling. The band regularly performs concerts to benefit local charities. Tonight, the band takes the Tellus360 stage for a concert benefiting the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity . A $10 donation is suggested and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the non-profit organization. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Fun fact: If you click on the about tab on The Willie Marble Xperience Facebook page you can find an exact recipe for their signature swampy blues rock sound.

1/4 cup Fonky Riffs

3 Tbsp Rhythmic Mastery

1/2 cup Swampadelic Groove

1 Dash o’ red Peppa

3 world famous Marblettes

But even if you do somehow manage to acquire all these mystical ingredients, it’s doubtful you’ll be able to match the band’s massive amount of goodwill.