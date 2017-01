Ignition Skateshop and Zoetropolis have a treat on deck for all you thrashers out there. The local skate shop and art movie house are joining forces to premier a brand new skate film called “Full Batt” by Nick Borolla and John De Perrot to fans at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 17.

Check out “Buttercake” another Borolla and De Perrot collaboration.

Related content:

Read about Rich Moorhead who runs Art of Board – the lifestyle and design company that turns broken skateboards into art.