Characters Pub celebrity bartending night benefits Music For Everyone tonight

Characters Pub (38 N. Christian St.) hosts its December celebrity bartending event from 5-8 p.m. tonight. All tips generated from tonight’s event will go directly to benefit Music For Everyone – the Lancaster-based non-profit dedicated to raising resources for music in schools and communities. You’ll be contributing to a great cause – and of course there’s alcohol! Make reservations at characterspub.com or call 717-735-7788.

Watch Music For Everyone founder and executive director John Gerdy and musicians Corty Bryon and Mike McMonagle talk about MFE’s impact on the community.

Check out our own Kevin Stairiker as he sits down at each of MFE’s 14 Keys to the City pianos across downtown Lancaster.