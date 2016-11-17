Brendee's cigar and whiskey luncheon

On:
0

Fall is the perfect season to enjoy a cigar and a glass of whiskey. Head over to Brendee’s Irish Pub (449 W. Lemon St.) in Lancaster from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 for the Cigar and Single Malt Luncheon and enjoy a special lunch featuring whiskey cocktails, cigars, a three-course meal and aged whiskey tastings including Aberlour 12 as well as Glenlivet 12,15, 18, Founder’s Reserve and Nadurra Oloroso. The menu includes rustic vegetable soup, New York strip steak, red bliss potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and pumpkin cheesecake. Tickets are $60.

Jesus Castanon talks about the fine art of cigar rolling.
Read more about Central PA’s whiskey bars here.
Read our 2011 interview with the cigar and whiskey-loving comedian Ron White here.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Drink – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *