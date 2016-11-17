Brendee's cigar and whiskey luncheon

Fall is the perfect season to enjoy a cigar and a glass of whiskey. Head over to Brendee’s Irish Pub (449 W. Lemon St.) in Lancaster from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 for the Cigar and Single Malt Luncheon and enjoy a special lunch featuring whiskey cocktails, cigars, a three-course meal and aged whiskey tastings including Aberlour 12 as well as Glenlivet 12,15, 18, Founder’s Reserve and Nadurra Oloroso. The menu includes rustic vegetable soup, New York strip steak, red bliss potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and pumpkin cheesecake. Tickets are $60.

