Lancaster's Biggest Day of Online Giving is this Week

Friday, Nov. 18 is Lancaster County’s biggest day of online giving. From midnight to 11:59 p.m., donations will be accepted at extragive.org for the benefit more than 425 local organizations. The finale of the daylong event is The ExtraGive Fest, which takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Lancaster Marriott and the Lancaster County Convention Center (25 S. Queen St.) in downtown Lancaster.

The event features live music from more than 10 bands including Nashville’s Forlorn Strangers, hometown favorites Lavacave, Apes of the State and more. The event also includes cocktails from Thistle Finch Distillery, giving stations, T-shirt printing stations and a countdown during the final hours of the ExtraOrdinary Give. Get out and do some good while having a good time. Visit extragive.org for more information.