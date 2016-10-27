31 for 31: "Kill List"

Some movies come along right when you need them. It’s not that I had hit a rut with the “31 for 31” series, but I’ve been watching too many movies where I already know too much going in. Whether it’s certain plot points, trailer spoilers or just years of pop culture residue, it’s hard to find a shocking movie where you don’t already, well, know the shocks. All the more reason why I was delighted to find “Kill List.”

Right off the bat, the film’s title doesn’t summon a lot of confidence. “Kill List” could be anything, but I was sincerely glad that it shaped up like it did. I’ll try to remain scant on plot details. Two former British soldiers come out of retirement to handle three last hits from a mysterious employer. Roughly the first two-thirds of the film are a combination family film/sleek spy thriller, which would already be enough of a genre jumble. Though hints and red herrings abound for the first hour, the final half hour dives directly into supernatural horror in a way that some eagle-eyed viewers will catch and other will be incredibly surprised at. I find no shame in saying that the film’s ending caught me in a big way, to the point that I was visibly slack-jawed at the final scenes.

Another point of non-shame is that though it’s a British film where everyone is speaking English, you will very likely need some subtitle assistance until you get used to the very British sense of speaking. Going into “Kill List” with a completely open mind allows the viewer to fall in line with Gal, the laid back friend of the main character Jay, who slowly and then rapidly begins to lose his mind by film’s end. Jay is obviously still feeling the effects of wartime, as he begins to stray from the film’s titular list not long after the duo start to make their way through it. Some of the imagery is a little on the nose, such as Jay’ and Gal’s literal and metaphorical descent through a desperately tiny cave as they’re being chased near the film’s end. Other’s though, like the confrontation with the priest or the scene at the M.P.’s house are certain to stay with you for how off-putting they are. There is no moment in this film’s 96 minutes where you are meant to feel comfortable, and it works like gangbusters.

As I mentioned above, this is a movie that is meant to go in as empty-minded as possible. You will enjoy it much more than if you look up spoilers beforehand.

By the numbers:

Total deaths: 24

Poor decisions made by Jay: 11

Initial people on the list: 3

Minutes before Jay explodes at dinner: 6

Minutes before shit starts getting very real: 55

Total movie death count: 259

Watched via: Hulu

Worth the watch? Yes

Arbitrary rating: 4/5 incomprehensibly British accents

31 for 31 viewing list: