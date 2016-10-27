31 for 31: 'Funny Games'

For the whole month of October, our own Kevin Stairiker will be watching a horror movie a day and cataloging his findings in a new feature called “31 for 31.”

As I alluded to in the last entry for “Kill List,” sometimes it gets difficult to find a great movie that you A. Haven’t seen and B. Hasn’t been spoiled by something or other. I approached “Funny Games” knowing that, at the very least, it would be a more frightening home invasion film than, say, Dennis Leary’s “The Ref.”

And it was! For those unaware of “Funny Games,” the original was shot in Australia (though the primary language is German) in 1997 and the same director made a shot-for-shot remake 10 years later in the United States with Tim Roth and Naomi Watts. Being that those are two successful and familiar actors, I was glad to have chosen to watch the original, as I didn’t have to worry about the star wattage eclipsing the admittedly very simple plot.

A rich family of three goes on vacation, and things start to go awry as soon as a young man with a sunny deposition comes by asking for eggs. As with roughly 100% of horror movies, the family should have known something was up when their dog began barking incessantly in the direction of the two sadists, Peter and Paul, who take them hostage. Outside of that cliche horror rule breaking, “Funny Games” remains quietly original as the “games” begin to escalate. Peter and Paul become more detached to the violence as the film goes on, which proves that sometimes, nothing is scarier than ambivalence. I am a great sucker for any #content that features some fourth-wall breaking, and “Funny Games” has that in spades. Paul breaks various times throughout the movie, asking Peter about screenplays and questioning the audience on if they think the family will survive until the morning. Possibly the most depressing bit of audience winking comes near the end, where it appears that a family member finally gets the upper hand on Paul, only for him to rewind the film to a spot where he can stop the attack.

By the end of “Funny Games,” you find that the movie has quietly beaten any hope out of you that the captured will escape the captors. The movie tries to make a message out of “violence for violence’s sake,” but if anything, it just reinforces the idea that within the bounds of horror, there is no necessity to do what is deemed “right.”

By the numbers:

Total deaths: 6

Total cracked eggs: 8

Games actually played: 4

Fourth-wall breaks: 3

When the captors plan to kill the family: 9 a.m.

Total movie death count: 265

Watched via: Youtube

Worth the watch? Yes

Arbitrary rating: 3/5 presumably unnecessary shot-for-shot American remakes

