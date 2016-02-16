2016 Songwriting Contest kicks off Feb. 29

Songwriters abound are invited to participate in the Philadelphia Songwriters Project 2016 Songwriting Contest. Winners play a summer tour, which includes the Bethlehem Musik Festival, RoseTree Summer Music Series, UPENN Concert Series and the Oval, with one grand prize winner playing Firefly.
Further details will be available on the Philly Songwriters website Monday, Feb. 22.
