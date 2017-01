10 Cinco de Mayo parties you can't miss

Looking for a place to party on Cinco de Mayo? Take your pick.

Thursday

Cinco de Mayo Party at Level 2, 8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Party at Spring Gate Vineyard, 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Party at Tellus360, 5:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo El Serrano Style, 6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Festivities at Glen Rock Mill Inn, 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Habanero at Boxcar Brewing Co., 8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Margarita Madness Party at Quigley Baum, 6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Bourbon Street Saloon, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Cycle de Mayo Block Party at It’s Modern Art, 3 p.m.

Did we miss your party? Let us know.